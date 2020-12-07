All the Recipes From ‘Recipe Club’

From the mind of chef Dave Chang and Majordomo Media, Recipe Club explores the best ways to cook a popular dish. Each week, Dave and Chris Ying are joined by a rotating cast of culinary experts to prepare, eat, and judge a new featured ingredient.

Now, you can cook right along with us from the comfort of your own home. Below, you’ll find each episode along with every recipe that we cook on the show. We’ll see you in the kitchen!

Episode 42: Yogurt

Thousands of years after the Mesopotamians developed yogurt and the Mayans devised the tortilla, Dave, Chris, and Priya Krishna reconvene for an experiment in uniting two great ideas into one: the undeniably delicious yogurt tortilla. Watch the video!

The Recipe: Alycia Oh’s Yogurt Tortillas

Episode 41: Wine

When Recipe Club put out the call for wine-based beverage recipes, did we imagine that we’d be discovering Dave’s new favorite drink? No, but sometimes miracles happen. Rachel, Chris, and Dave take the plunge into the cross-cultural Canadian elixir known as Margarita Sangria. Watch the video!

The Recipe: Nikita Klaver’s Margarita Sangria

Episode 40: Broccoli

With two dueling versions of the same enigmatically named (and potentially MSG-spiked) church potluck recipe on deck, it’s time for Chris, Dave, and John deBary to help one family decide: who deserves to wear the broccoli crown? Watch the video!



The Recipe: Ryan Hall’s Broccoli Wadill

Episode 39: King’s Hawaiian Rolls

There may be no more delicious store-bought bread roll out there than the iconic King’s Hawaiian Roll—but would a homemade, bo-ssam-stuffed version be … even more delicious? Dave Chang, Chris Ying, and Bryan Ford decided to find out. Watch the video!



The Recipe: Martha Talman’s Homemade King’s Hawaiian Bo Ssam Sliders

Episode 38: Canned Beans

Chris Ying, Priya Krishna, and John deBary are taking on a brothy (and possibly bean-goop-boosted) Southern classic—but can this auspicious dish make it into the canned-bean canon? Watch the video!



The Recipe: Daniel Reasor’s Hoppin’ John

Episode 37: Meatloaf

Can a beloved American dish be improved by a detour through the Bayou? Dave, Chris, and Rachel Khong set out via fan boat into Tabasco-scented waters to find out. Watch the video!



The Recipe: Judy Downs’s Take on Paul Prudhomme’s Cajun Meatloaf

Episode 36: Cinco de Mayo

Dave, Chris, and lifelong non-cook Gustavo Arellano set out to attempt a deeply delicious Zacatecan wedding dish—which turns out to be the highlight of Dave’s year. Watch the video!



The Recipe: Gustavo Arellano’s Asado de Boda Jerezano

Episode 35: Cake Mix

Chris Ying, Bryan Ford, and Rachel Khong gather to do battle with a deceptively simple, dessert-potluck-spotlight-stealing recipe sent in by a listener in search of some Recipe Club baking advice—but can this riddle be solved? Watch the video!



The Recipe: Ashley Macrorie’s Mystery Baker Dump Cake

Episode 34: Pilaf

Dave and Chris are joined by veteran Wedgie Priya Krishna for a slow-cooked investigation of intergenerational tradition and ingenuity, as expressed through the nourishing medium of pilaf. Watch the video!



The Recipe: The Soffer Family’s Tbeet

Episode 33: Breakfast Sausage

Dave Chang, Chris Ying, and John deBary kick off the cooking on Recipe Club Season 2 with a puff-pastry-wrapped exploration of the best ground meat to eat in the morning: breakfast sausage. Watch the video!

The Recipe: Michael Freestone’s Sausage Plait

Episode 32: The Recipe Club Season 2 Ingredients Draft

In an all-hands-on-deck episode, Dave Chang and Chris Ying are joined by the full Recipe Club roster to divvy up the 24 featured ingredients we’ll be tackling in Season 2 (via your listener-submitted recipes!). Hopes, fears, and far-fetched recipe wishlists are discussed; no actual recipes are selected just yet, but it’s certainly worth a listen.

Episode 31: The Recipe Club Hors D’Oeuvres Holiday Special

It’s a seasonal miracle! Dave Chang and Chris Ying reunite with baker extraordinaire Bryan Ford for an hors d’oeuvre showdown, just in time for that last round of holiday cocktail parties. And to top it off, we’ve got a few highlight videos of all the countertop action.



Recipe no. 1: Tostones Rellenos (Stuffed Plantain Cups)

Recipe no. 2: Nonna Chang’s Brown Butter Bagna Cauda

Recipe no. 3: Chris’s Sister-in-Law’s Bacon-Wrapped Kielbasa

Episode 30: Potluck

In the season finale, Dave Chang and Chris Ying are joined by all three rotating wedgies—Priya Krishna, Rachel Khong, and Bryan Ford—to discuss the recipes they’ve chosen to bring to this summer potluck.



Recipe no. 1: Frito chili party

Recipe no. 2: Campari sun

Recipe no. 3: Chocolate milk tres leches cake

Recipe no. 4: Bhel puri

Recipe no. 5: Gin rummy on the nothing

Episode 29: Bloody Mary

John deBary joins Dave Chang and Chris Ying to figure out the best recipe for everyone’s second favorite brunch cocktail: the Bloody Mary.



Recipe no. 1: Ssäm bar Bloody Mary

Recipe no. 2: Mazcal Bloody Maria

Recipe no. 3: Bloody bull

Episode 28: Spam

Master baker Bryan Ford joins Dave Chang and Chris Ying to discuss the three recipes they have chosen to represent a certain canned meat that all three grew up eating: spam.



Recipe no. 1: Spam musubi

Recipe no. 2: Dry mein

Recipe no. 3: Spam grilled cheese

Episode 27: Instant Ramen

Dave Chang and Chris Ying are rejoined by Priya Krishna to discuss the three recipes they’ve chosen to represent an ingredient they’d all fight to the death over: instant ramen.



Recipe no. 1: Perfect instant ramen

Recipe no. 2: TikTok ramen

Recipe no. 3: Authentic ramen ham and cheese crepe

Episode 26: Pillsbury Tube Dough

Dave Chang and Chris Ying are joined by Rachel Khong to respectfully discuss the three recipes they have chosen to represent a childhood staple for many Americans: Pillsbury tube dough.



Recipe no. 1: French dip crescent ring

Recipe no. 2: Nikuman (Japanese steamed pork buns)

Recipe no. 3: Pillsbury crab rangoon

Episode 25: Yuca

Chris Ying, Bryan Ford, and Priya Krishna discuss the three recipes they have chosen to represent a staple food of cultures across the globe: yuca.



Recipe no. 1: Cuban-style yuca con mojo

Recipe no. 2: Cheese-stuffed fried yuca balls

Recipe no. 3: Bibingkang cassava (cassava cake)

Episode 24: Canned tuna

Dave Chang and Chris Ying are rejoined by Rachel Khong to discuss the three recipes they’ve chosen to represent a pantry item sure to be found in homes across America: canned tuna.



Recipe 1: Kimchi stew with tuna

Recipe 2: Tuna mayo donburi

Recipe 3: Tonnato sauce pasta salad

Bonus recipe: Tuna on fire

Episode 23: Dips

In another “wedgie” episode, Noelle “the Snackmaster” Cornelio joins Chris Ying and Priya Krishna to discuss the three recipes they have chosen to represent the wide world of dips.



Recipe no. 1: Spinach artichoke dip

Recipe no. 2: Pimento cheese dip with fire crackers

Recipe no. 3: Prahok with pork belly

Episode 22: Spaghetti

Dave Chang and Chris Ying are rejoined by Priya Krishna to discuss the three recipes they’ve chosen to represent one of the most ubiquitous pantry items of all time: spaghetti.



Recipe no. 1: Spicy miso pasta

Recipe no. 2: Spaghetti Napolitan

Recipe no. 3: Spaghetti lo mein

Episode 21: Chickpeas

Recovering bartender, cookbook author, and beverage entrepreneur John deBary joins Dave Chang and Chris Ying to discuss the three recipes they have chosen to represent a truly transformative ingredient: chickpeas.



Recipe no. 1: Chickpea brownies

Recipe no. 2: Chickpea curry

Recipe no. 3: Chickpea bindaedduk

Episode 20: Flatbread

Master baker Bryan Ford joins Dave Chang and Chris Ying to discuss the three recipes they have chosen to represent a universally loved food with endless iterations from all around the world: flatbread.



Recipe no. 1: Naan with poolish

Recipe no. 2: Aloo paratha

Recipe no. 3: Hotteok

Episode 19: Okra

Dave Chang is sitting out this week due to his disgust for the star ingredient, so Chris Ying is joined by Rachel Khong and Priya Krishna to respectfully discuss three okra recipes.



Recipe no. 1: Bhindi ki sabzi

Recipe no. 2: Stewed okra with ham and shrimp

Recipe no. 3: Yong tau foo

Episode 18: Martinis

Dave Chang and Chris Ying are once again joined by literary doyenne Rachel Khong to respectfully discuss three martini recipes.



Recipe no. 1: Lychee martini

Recipe no. 2: Rosie Schaap’s martini on the rocks

Recipe no. 3: John deBary’s martini

Episode 17: Bisquick

Dave Chang and Chris Ying are rejoined by Bryan Ford to discuss three recipes using a childhood-favorite boxed mix known for making the fluffiest pancakes in the nation: Bisquick.



Recipe no. 1: Sausage cheese balls

Recipe no. 2: Bisquick okonomiyaki

Recipe no. 3: Bisquick potato gnocchi

Episode 16: Eggplant

Dave and Chris are rejoined by Priya Krishna to respectfully discuss the three recipes they have chosen to represent a particularly polarizing vegetable at the Recipe Club roundtable: eggplant.



Recipe no. 1: Khoresh bademjan (Persian eggplant stew)

Recipe no. 2: Makeua Oop

Recipe no. 3: Yu xiang que zi

Episode 15: Polenta/cornmeal

Dave and Chris are joined once again by the Recipe Club doyenne Rachel Khong to respectfully discuss the three recipes they have chosen to represent an ingredient that goes by many names: polenta, cornmeal, or grits—it’s a wholesome mush loved by Italians and people of the American South alike.



Recipe no. 1: Shrimp and grits

Recipe no. 2: Polenta lasagna

Recipe no. 3: Lemon polenta cake

Episode 14: Rice

Dave and Chris are joined by James Beard Foundation Book Award–winning chef JJ Johnson to discuss an ingredient that is both essential to their own personal relationship with food and the backbone of food cultures across the world: rice.



Recipe no. 1: Sesame-avocado brown rice

Recipe no. 2: Waakye (Ghanian rice and beans)

Recipe no. 3: Tteokguk (rice cake soup)

Episode 13: Graham Crackers

Is there more to these tasty little biscuits than meets the Google search? Dave and Chris are joined by master baker Bryan Ford to find out.



Recipe no. 1: Mango float

Recipe no. 2: Graham cracker bread

Recipe no. 3: Graham cracker fried chicken fingers

Episode 12: Halibut

Dave and Chris are rejoined by Priya Krishna, fresh off a win, to respectfully discuss the three recipes they have chosen to represent an ingredient much-maligned on this podcast. Find out what it takes for three people who don’t eat halibut to actually enjoy it.



Recipe no. 1: Fried fish sandwich

Recipe no. 2: Fish curry

Recipe no. 3: Sichuan boiled fish

Episode 11: Ground Pork

Rachel Khong is back with Dave and Chris to respectfully discuss the three recipes they’ve chosen to represent this week’s ingredient of choice: ground pork.



Recipe no. 1: Danish pork burgers

Recipe no. 2: Thai pork larb

Recipe no. 3: Dan dan noodles

Episode 10: Boboli

Bryan Ford rejoins Dave and Chris to respectfully discuss their three recipes—which this week concern Boboli shelf-stable pizza crust. This podcast consists of potentially the longest conversation anyone outside of the Boboli organization has had about the end-of-the-aisle grocery store staple.



Recipe no. 1: Boboli shrimp toast

Recipe no. 2: Mexican fiesta boboli pizza

Recipe no. 3: Best wedgie sandwich

Episode 9: Casserole

Priya Krishna joins Dave and Chris to respectfully discuss the three recipes they’ve chosen for the dreaded casserole episode. This one’s for the chicken-bacon-ranch-heads.



Recipe no. 1: Rice gratin

Recipe no. 2: Cheese enchiladas

Recipe no. 3: Chicken bacon ranch casserole

Episode 8: Bananas

Dave and Chris are rejoined by Rachel Khong in an exploration of the humble and omnipresent banana. Amidst respectful discussion of the three recipes they’ve brought to the table, the Recipe Club discovers new ideals for our conception of what home cookery can and should be. This one’s for the Cool Whip lovers.

Recipe no. 1: No-bake banana and coconut cream pie

Recipe no. 2: Braised snakehead fish with green banana

Recipe no. 3: Kuih kodok (Malaysian mashed banana fritters)

Episode 7: Eggs

Bryan Ford joins Dave and Chris for this speggtacular episode of Recipe Club. This one’s for the microwave-heads.



Recipe no. 1: Sandbagged dan bing

Recipe no. 2: Coconut scrambled eggs

Recipe no. 3: Chawanmushi

Episode 6: Gyoza

Dave, Chris Ying, and Priya Krishna discuss the gyoza recipes they chose as well as what constitutes the perfect dumpling.



Recipe no. 1: Pork gyoza

Recipe no. 2: Roasted kabocha gyoza

Recipe no. 3: Vegetable gyoza

Episode 5: Roast Pork

Dave and Chris are joined by literary doyenne Rachel Khong to respectfully discuss three roast pork recipes.



Recipe no. 1: Char siu

Recipe no. 2: Pork shoulder braised with dried chiles

Recipe no. 3: Bo Ssäm

Episode 4: Brownies

Recipe Club first-timer, cookbook author, and master baker Bryan Ford joins Dave and Chris to discuss the three brownie recipes they have chosen. Whether it needs to be said anymore or not, the microwave was heavily involved.



Recipe no. 1: Green chile brownies

Recipe no. 2: Brown butter matcha brownies

Recipe no. 3: Ghirardelli salted caramel mug brownie mix

Episode 3: Mashed Potatoes

It’s peak carbs-plus-dairy season, and Priya Krishna returns to discuss mashed potatoes recipes. If you’ve ever wondered how pomme purée is made in high-end restaurants, this is the podcast for you.



Recipe no. 1: Microwave mashed potatoes

Recipe no. 2: Florence Fabricant: Robuchon potatoes

Recipe no. 3: Hawa Hassan, In Bibi’s Kitchen, Mukimo recipe

Episode 2: Stuffing

To celebrate Thanksgiving, Dave and Chris are joined by Rachel Khong to discuss the three stuffing recipes they have chosen, which vary from semi-homemade to completely from scratch.



Recipe no. 1: Most popular on the internet

Recipe no. 2: Edna Lewis’s Cornbread Pecan Dressing:

Recipe no. 3: Woks of Life: sticky rice stuffing

Episode 1: Turkey

In the inaugural episode, Priya Krishna joins Recipe Club to respectfully discuss the pros and cons of the three very different Thanksgiving turkey or turkey-adjacent recipes.



Recipe no. 1: Sheet pan thanksgiving

Recipe no. 2: Wet brine roast turkey

Recipe no. 3: Nik Sharma’s hot green chutney roast chicken

