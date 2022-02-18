 clock menu more-arrow no yes

‘Recipe Club’ Season 2 Call to Action

We’re back for Season 2, and we’re taking requests

By Chris Ying
It’s a special message from Chris Ying: Recipe Club is coming back! And this time, we’re taking requests. If you have a treasured and/or perplexing recipe involving one of the elements mentioned here, this is the moment to send it over to thefixer@majordomomedia.com. Full episodes arriving next month.

Please send in your recipes for the following ingredients:

Apples, breakfast sausage (in a tube), broccoli, cake mix, canned beans, frozen French fries, frozen pie crusts, green beans, hummus, King’s Hawaiian rolls, meatloaf, oxtails, peanut butter, pilaf/pulao, plant-based meat, plantains, quesadillas, Ritz crackers, seaweed, spinach, tequila/rum/bourbon (for eating), tomatoes, wine (for drinking—spritzes/sangria/etc.), and yogurt.

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

