Plant-Based Meat



Faithfully following doctor’s orders, Dave Chang, John deBary, and Bryan Ford head to Trader Joe’s to try out a weeknight meatless meatball recipe—and to contemplate a few of the plant-based delights they’re still searching for.

Find the recipes for this and every Recipe Club on The Ringer’s website, watch the video version of this episode on Spotify, and join the conversation (and cook along with us!) on Discord and Instagram.

Host: Dave Chang

Guests: Bryan Ford and John deBary

Producer: Sasha Ashall

Additional Production: Jordan Bass and Lala Rasor

