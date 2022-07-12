 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Ritz Crackers

Chris, John deBary, and Bryan Ford push the Ritz Cracker to its limits

Chris Ying
In what might be the most polarizing session of Recipe Club yet, Chris Ying, John deBary, and Bryan Ford push the Ritz Cracker to its limits—and then start to wonder where things could go from there.

Host: Chris Ying
Guests: John deBary and Bryan Ford
Producer: Sasha Ashall
Additional Production: Jordan Bass and Lala Rasor

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

