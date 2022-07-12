Ritz Crackers



In what might be the most polarizing session of Recipe Club yet, Chris Ying, John deBary, and Bryan Ford push the Ritz Cracker to its limits—and then start to wonder where things could go from there.

Find the recipes for this and every Recipe Club on The Ringer’s website, watch the video version of this episode on YouTube and Spotify, and join the conversation (and cook along with us!) on Discord and Instagram.

Host: Chris Ying

Guests: John deBary and Bryan Ford

Producer: Sasha Ashall

Additional Production: Jordan Bass and Lala Rasor

