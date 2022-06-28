 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Fourth of July

Chris, Rachel, and Wylie Dufresne are on a quest to redeem a neglected American classic: gelatin

By Chris Ying


With Independence Day around the corner, Chris Ying and Rachel Khong recruit chef and gelatin-mancer Wylie Dufresne on their quest to redeem a neglected American classic. Maybe a little liquid nitrogen can help?

Find the recipes for this and every Recipe Club on The Ringer’s website, watch the video version of this episode on YouTube and Spotify, and join the conversation (and cook along with us!) on Discord and Instagram.

Host: Chris Ying
Guests: Rachel Khong and Wylie Dufresne
Producer: Sasha Ashall
Additional Production: Jordan Bass and Lala Rasor

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

