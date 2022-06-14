 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Rachel, Chris, and Dave take the plunge into the cross-cultural Canadian elixir known as Margarita Sangria

By Dave Chang and Chris Ying
When Recipe Club put out the call for wine-based-beverage recipes, did we imagine that we’d be discovering Dave’s new favorite drink? Today, Rachel, Chris, and Dave take the plunge into the cross-cultural Canadian elixir known as Margarita Sangria.

Find the recipes for this and every Recipe Club on The Ringer’s website, watch the video version of this episode on YouTube, and join the conversation (and cook along with us!) on Discord and Instagram.

Hosts: Dave Chang and Chris Ying
Guest: Rachel Khong
Producer: Sasha Ashall
Additional Production: Jordan Bass and Lala Rasor

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

