Oxtail

Dave Chang, Chris Ying, and Bryan Ford consider the virtues of a humble yet beloved cut of meat and the postrevolutionary soup it serves so well.

By Dave Chang and Chris Ying
Ringer illustration


Find the recipes for this and every Recipe Club on The Ringer’s website, watch the video version of this episode on Spotify, and join the conversation (and cook along with us!) on Discord and Instagram.

Hosts: Dave Chang and Chris Ying
Guest: Bryan Ford
Producer: Sasha Ashall
Additional Production: Jordan Bass and Lala Rasor

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

