Edible Spirits

Dave, Chris, and bartender John deBary survey the landscape of solidified cocktails and dangerous flambées before turning to the dish of the day: aquavit gravlax

By Dave Chang and Chris Ying
In search of a surefire way to enjoy distilled liquor on the plate rather than in the glass, Dave, Chris, and bartender extraordinaire John deBary survey the landscape of solidified cocktails and dangerous flambées before turning to the dish of the day: aquavit gravlax.

Find the recipes for this and every Recipe Club on The Ringer’s website, watch the video version of this episode on Spotify, and join the conversation (and cook along with us!) on Discord and Instagram.

Hosts: Dave Chang and Chris Ying
Guest: John deBary
Producer: Sasha Ashall
Additional Production: Jordan Bass and Lala Rasor

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

