Edible Spirits



In search of a surefire way to enjoy distilled liquor on the plate rather than in the glass, Dave, Chris, and bartender extraordinaire John deBary survey the landscape of solidified cocktails and dangerous flambées before turning to the dish of the day: aquavit gravlax.

Hosts: Dave Chang and Chris Ying

Guest: John deBary

Producer: Sasha Ashall

Additional Production: Jordan Bass and Lala Rasor

