The Rewatchables: ‘A Bronx Tale’ | De Niro’s Directorial Debut

Bill Simmons is joined by Chris, Sean, and Van to rewatch Robert De Niro’s coming-of-age film, ‘A Bronx Tale,’ starring Chazz Palminteri, De Niro, and Lillo Brancato Jr.

By Bill Simmons, Chris Ryan, Sean Fennessey, and Van Lathan

