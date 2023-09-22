 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Jermell Charlo on Fighting Canelo Ávarez, and Who’s Gonna Pay for X/Twitter?

Van and Rachel also discuss journalist Jim Trotter’s lawsuit against the NFL and Tim Scott’s “lovely Christian” girlfriend

By Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay

Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay react to Elon Musk’s suggestion that the app formerly known as Twitter will go behind a paywall (23:57) before discussing journalist Jim Trotter’s lawsuit against the NFL (35:25) and Tim Scott’s “lovely Christian” girlfriend (1:12:41). Then undisputed boxing champion Jermell Charlo joins to talk his upcoming bout with Canelo Álvarez (1:20:38).

Hosts: Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay
Guest: Jermell Charlo
Producer: Donnie Beacham Jr.

