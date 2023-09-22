Jermell Charlo on Fighting Canelo Ávarez, and Who’s Gonna Pay for X/Twitter?

Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay react to Elon Musk’s suggestion that the app formerly known as Twitter will go behind a paywall (23:57) before discussing journalist Jim Trotter’s lawsuit against the NFL (35:25) and Tim Scott’s “lovely Christian” girlfriend (1:12:41). Then undisputed boxing champion Jermell Charlo joins to talk his upcoming bout with Canelo Álvarez (1:20:38).
Hosts: Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay
Guest: Jermell Charlo
Producer: Donnie Beacham Jr.
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher