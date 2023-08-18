Trump’s Fourth Indictment, the Truth Behind ‘The Blind Side,’ and Van Watches Rachel’s ‘Bachelorette’ Season

Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay discuss Van’s opinions on Rachel’s season of The Bachelorette (15:43) and react to former president Trump’s fourth indictment (29:53). Then, a deep dive into the legal petition Michael Oher filed against Leigh Anne Tuohy, the lives of whom were portrayed in the film The Blind Side (46:34), and Keke Palmer’s comeback after the Darius Jackson drama with her video that features Usher (1:05:49).
Hosts: Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay
Producers: Donnie Beacham Jr. and Ashleigh Smith
