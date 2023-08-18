 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Trump’s Fourth Indictment, the Truth Behind ‘The Blind Side,’ and Van Watches Rachel’s ‘Bachelorette’ Season

Van and Rachel also discuss Keke Palmer’s music video with Usher

By Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay

Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay discuss Van’s opinions on Rachel’s season of The Bachelorette (15:43) and react to former president Trump’s fourth indictment (29:53). Then, a deep dive into the legal petition Michael Oher filed against Leigh Anne Tuohy, the lives of whom were portrayed in the film The Blind Side (46:34), and Keke Palmer’s comeback after the Darius Jackson drama with her video that features Usher (1:05:49).

Hosts: Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay
Producers: Donnie Beacham Jr. and Ashleigh Smith

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher

