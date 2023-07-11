 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Jonah Hill’s Boundaries, and the Injustices of the Tulsa Massacre

Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay discuss Jonah Hill’s ex-girlfriend Sarah Brady releasing text messages between the two, plus, reparations are denied to the remaining survivors of the 1921 Tulsa Race Riots 

By Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay

Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay discuss Jonah Hill’s ex-girlfriend Sarah Brady releasing text messages between the two (20:03), before debating the tough-love parenting shown by Dwight Howard in an Instagram post (55:37). Plus, reparations are denied to the remaining survivors of the 1921 Tulsa Race Riots (1:10:26), and Van Lathan: Animal Agent laments the death of a Canadian black bear (1:26:43).

Hosts: Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay
Producers: Donnie Beacham Jr. and Ashleigh Smith

