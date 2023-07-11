Jonah Hill’s Boundaries, and the Injustices of the Tulsa Massacre

Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay discuss Jonah Hill’s ex-girlfriend Sarah Brady releasing text messages between the two (20:03), before debating the tough-love parenting shown by Dwight Howard in an Instagram post (55:37). Plus, reparations are denied to the remaining survivors of the 1921 Tulsa Race Riots (1:10:26), and Van Lathan: Animal Agent laments the death of a Canadian black bear (1:26:43).
Hosts: Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay
Producers: Donnie Beacham Jr. and Ashleigh Smith
