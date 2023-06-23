 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Sinking of the Titanic Sub, AI, and “God Save the Queen”

Van and Rachel also discuss the bills that Governor Greg Abbott signed that affects trans, DEI, and labor rights

By Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay

Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay discuss the details on and public reaction to the missing Titan submersible (12:24) and the numerous bills that Governor Greg Abbott signed that affects trans, DEI, and labor rights (35:21). Then they talk about the fears surrounding AI with Nilay Patel, editor-in-chief of The Verge (54:46), before talking about Bill Simmons’s thoughts on Prince Harry and Meghan (1:36:32).

Hosts: Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay
Guest: Nilay Patel
Producers: Ashleigh Smith and Aleya Zenieris

