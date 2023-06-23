The Sinking of the Titanic Sub, AI, and “God Save the Queen”

Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay discuss the details on and public reaction to the missing Titan submersible (12:24) and the numerous bills that Governor Greg Abbott signed that affects trans, DEI, and labor rights (35:21). Then they talk about the fears surrounding AI with Nilay Patel, editor-in-chief of The Verge (54:46), before talking about Bill Simmons’s thoughts on Prince Harry and Meghan (1:36:32).
Hosts: Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay
Guest: Nilay Patel
Producers: Ashleigh Smith and Aleya Zenieris
