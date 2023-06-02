Preston From ‘Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard’ Spills the Tea With Us! Plus ‘New Jersey’ Reunion Part 1.

Rachel Lindsay and Callie Curry begin today’s show by sharing their current thoughts on the Vanderpump Rules Reunion (1:08) before jumping into the Season 13 Real Housewives of New Jersey Reunion Part 1 (12:10). Then, the ladies are joined by Preston Mitchum of Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard to discuss Silas’s controlling tendencies, Mariah’s departure, Nick’s secret girlfriend, and so much more (38:52)!
Host: Rachel Lindsay
Guests: Callie Curry and Preston Mitchum
Producers: Devon Manze
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo
