Preston From ‘Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard’ Spills the Tea With Us! Plus ‘New Jersey’ Reunion Part 1.

Rachel and Callie also talk about their current thoughts on the ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Reunion

By Rachel Lindsay and Callie Curry
Rachel Lindsay and Callie Curry begin today’s show by sharing their current thoughts on the Vanderpump Rules Reunion (1:08) before jumping into the Season 13 Real Housewives of New Jersey Reunion Part 1 (12:10). Then, the ladies are joined by Preston Mitchum of Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard to discuss Silas’s controlling tendencies, Mariah’s departure, Nick’s secret girlfriend, and so much more (38:52)!

Host: Rachel Lindsay
Guests: Callie Curry and Preston Mitchum
Producers: Devon Manze
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

