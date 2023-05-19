The ‘Real Housewives of New York’ Trailer, ‘Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard,’ and the ‘Real Housewives of New Jersey’ Finale

Rachel Lindsay and Callie Curry are checking in with all things Bravo. Rachel fires off a take about the Vanderpump Rules finale (1:45) before revealing exciting news: The Real Housewives of New York is back! The duo discuss the brand new trailer for Season 14 (17:55) and the star-studded Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy cast (19:50), then recap Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard and the Real Housewives of New Jersey finale (23:00).
Hosts: Rachel Lindsay and Callie Curry
Producer: Devon Renaldo
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo
