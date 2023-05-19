 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The ‘Real Housewives of New York’ Trailer, ‘Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard,’ and the ‘Real Housewives of New Jersey’ Finale

The duo discuss the brand new trailer for Season 14 of ‘The Real Housewives of New York’ and all things Bravo!

By Rachel Lindsay and Callie Curry
Rachel Lindsay and Callie Curry are checking in with all things Bravo. Rachel fires off a take about the Vanderpump Rules finale (1:45) before revealing exciting news: The Real Housewives of New York is back! The duo discuss the brand new trailer for Season 14 (17:55) and the star-studded Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy cast (19:50), then recap Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard and the Real Housewives of New Jersey finale (23:00).

Hosts: Rachel Lindsay and Callie Curry
Producer: Devon Renaldo
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

