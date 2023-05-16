 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Ja Morant’s Mistakes, and Interracial Relations Conversations

Van and Rachel also talk about President Biden’s statements at a “Black HBCU”

By Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay

‌Van Lathan Jr. and Rachel Lindsay react to Ja Morant’s suspension for brandishing a firearm on social media … again (19:28), before addressing President Biden’s statements at a “Black HBCU” (55:22). Plus, California Gov. Gavin Newsom seems to back off of a reparations proposal (1:08:55), and a social media post sparks discussion on interracial relationships (1:24:15).

‌Hosts: Van Lathan Jr. and Rachel Lindsay
Producers: Donnie Beacham Jr. and Ashleigh Smith

