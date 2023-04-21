 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Illegal Monkey Labor, Coriander Pizza, and Tasting a Canary Island Cheese Board in Tenerife

Juliet and Jacoby’s second stop on their Spain trip is Tenerife, the largest of the Canary Islands

By Juliet Litman and David Jacoby


Spring break continues with stop no. 2. In Tenerife, known for its microclimates and black-sand beaches, Juliet and Jacoby get a firsthand look at how volcanic soil affects the flavor of food on this tropical island. They discuss the treatment of octopi, question a restaurant’s decision to serve deep-fried squirrel, and share their thoughts on gene-edited food. During Taste Test, they sample a Canary Island cheese board featuring four cheeses made with goat’s and sheep’s milk. Finally, they close the show by sharing their Personal Food News and hearing a listener-submitted voicemail.

Do you have Personal Food News? We want to hear from you! Leave us a voicemail at 646-783-9138 or email ListenerFoodNews@gmail.com for a chance to have your news shared on the show.

Hosts: Juliet Litman and David Jacoby
Producers: Mike Wargon and Ronak Nair
Musical Elements: Devon Renaldo

Subscribe: Spotify

