Illegal Monkey Labor, Coriander Pizza, and Tasting a Canary Island Cheese Board in Tenerife



Spring break continues with stop no. 2. In Tenerife, known for its microclimates and black-sand beaches, Juliet and Jacoby get a firsthand look at how volcanic soil affects the flavor of food on this tropical island. They discuss the treatment of octopi, question a restaurant’s decision to serve deep-fried squirrel, and share their thoughts on gene-edited food. During Taste Test, they sample a Canary Island cheese board featuring four cheeses made with goat’s and sheep’s milk. Finally, they close the show by sharing their Personal Food News and hearing a listener-submitted voicemail.

