Clarence Thomas’s Nazi-Art-Collecting Friend, and Cassandra Freeman on ‘Bel-Air’

Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay kick the show off with a discussion on DJ Akademiks, Black conservatism, and followers of Andrew Tate (11:24), before digging into the latest Clarence Thomas controversy (35:51). Then, updates on yet another mass shooting and the reinstatement of a Tennessee lawmaker (52:47). Plus, actress Cassandra Freeman joins to discuss her role as Aunt Vivian Banks in ‘Bel-Air’ (58:22).
Hosts: Van Lathan Jr. and Rachel Lindsay
Guest: Cassandra Freeman
Producers: Donnie Beacham Jr. and Ashleigh Smith
