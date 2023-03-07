Respectability Politics and Damon Young on Being Funny and Black

Van and Rachel are joined by Midnight Boy Charles Holmes to talk about the discourse around Ja Morant (14:39) before digging into Chris Rock’s Netflix special, Selective Outrage (49:55). Then, writer and humorist Damon Young joins to discuss the NFL, comedy, and his podcast, Stuck With Damon Young (1:08:19). Plus, Rachel clues us in on some Peak White Mess (1:32:29).

Hosts: Van Lathan Jr. and Rachel Lindsay

Guests: Charles Holmes and Damon Young

Producers: Donnie Beacham Jr. and Ashleigh Smith

