Respectability Politics and Damon Young on Being Funny and Black

Van and Rachel are also joined by Charles Holmes to talk about the discourse around Ja Morant and Chris Rock’s Netflix special, ‘Selective Outrage’

By Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay

Van and Rachel are joined by Midnight Boy Charles Holmes to talk about the discourse around Ja Morant (14:39) before digging into Chris Rock’s Netflix special, Selective Outrage (49:55). Then, writer and humorist Damon Young joins to discuss the NFL, comedy, and his podcast, Stuck With Damon Young (1:08:19). Plus, Rachel clues us in on some Peak White Mess (1:32:29).

Hosts: Van Lathan Jr. and Rachel Lindsay
Guests: Charles Holmes and Damon Young
Producers: Donnie Beacham Jr. and Ashleigh Smith

