Arresting Donald Trump and the NFL’s History of Blackballing

Van and Rachel discuss the reaction to Swarm and the sex scene that had Twitter abuzz (22:10) before digging into the potential presidential arrest (33:31). Plus, Ringer podcast manager and host of Blackballed Chelsea Stark-Jones joins to discuss the new podcast and the NFL’s history with race (59:44). Then an investigation sheds light on the cowardice of police during the Uvalde school shooting (1:14:27).
Hosts: Van Lathan Jr. and Rachel Lindsay
Guest: Chelsea Stark-Jones
Producers: Donnie Beacham Jr. and Ashleigh Smith
