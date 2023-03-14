Angela and the Academy, Plus Sam Pollard on Documentary Filmmaking

Van and Rachel discuss the 2023 Oscars, the reaction to Angela Bassett’s disappointment (22:43), and Everything Everywhere All at Once making history (56:35). Then, they discuss President Biden addressing the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (1:02:32), and filmmaker Sam Pollard joins to talk about his latest documentary, Bill Russell: Legend (1:28:46).
Hosts: Van Lathan Jr. and Rachel Lindsay
Guest: Sam Pollard
Producers: Donnie Beacham Jr. and Ashleigh Smith
