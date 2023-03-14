 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Angela and the Academy, Plus Sam Pollard on Documentary Filmmaking

Van and Rachel also discuss President Biden addressing the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank

By Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay

Van and Rachel discuss the 2023 Oscars, the reaction to Angela Bassett’s disappointment (22:43), and Everything Everywhere All at Once making history (56:35). Then, they discuss President Biden addressing the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (1:02:32), and filmmaker Sam Pollard joins to talk about his latest documentary, Bill Russell: Legend (1:28:46).

Hosts: Van Lathan Jr. and Rachel Lindsay
Guest: Sam Pollard
Producers: Donnie Beacham Jr. and Ashleigh Smith

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher

