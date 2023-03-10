 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Extremely Likable Tracee Ellis Ross, Plus ‘No Jumper’ Disappoints

Rachel and Van talk to Tracee about her new podcast, her memorable characters, and her time working with Eddie Murphy

By Rachel Lindsay and Van Lathan

Van and Rachel discuss a hip-hop culture podcast giving a platform to an antisemitic, white supremacist neo-Nazi who’s saying “never mind” about all that stuff (15:19). Then, cultural icon Tracee Ellis Ross joins to discuss her new podcast, I Am America (1:29:34), her memorable characters (1:42:09), and her time working with Eddie Murphy (1:45:41).

Hosts: Van Lathan Jr. and Rachel Lindsay
Guests: Tracee Ellis Ross
Producers: Donnie Beacham Jr. and Ashleigh Smith

