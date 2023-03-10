The Extremely Likable Tracee Ellis Ross, Plus ‘No Jumper’ Disappoints

Van and Rachel discuss a hip-hop culture podcast giving a platform to an antisemitic, white supremacist neo-Nazi who’s saying “never mind” about all that stuff (15:19). Then, cultural icon Tracee Ellis Ross joins to discuss her new podcast, I Am America (1:29:34), her memorable characters (1:42:09), and her time working with Eddie Murphy (1:45:41).
Hosts: Van Lathan Jr. and Rachel Lindsay
Guests: Tracee Ellis Ross
Producers: Donnie Beacham Jr. and Ashleigh Smith
