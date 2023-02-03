 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

We Interview Heather Gay! Plus, ‘Potomac’ Episode 16 and ‘Salt Lake City’ Reunion Part 2.

Rachel, Callie, and Jodie discuss this week’s Bravo news. Plus, Heather Gay joins to talk about the tumultuous season and her memoir ‘Bad Mormon.’

By Rachel Lindsay, Callie Curry, and Jodi Walker
Rachel Lindsay and Callie Curry kick off today’s Morally Corrupt by recapping all of the Bravo news you might have missed this week (1:25) before breaking down Season 7, Episode 16 of The Real Housewives of Potomac (16:20). Then, Rachel is joined by Jodi Walker to discuss Part 2 of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 3 Reunion (36:47). Finally, Rachel and Jodi talk to Salt Lake City star Heather Gay about the tumultuous season and her memoir Bad Mormon (51:55).

Host: Rachel Lindsay
Guests: Callie Curry and Jodi Walker
Producers: Devon Manze
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

