A Legal Battle Over Injections in SLC?! Plus ‘Salt Lake City,’ ‘Beverly Hills,’ and ‘Potomac.’

Rachel, Lindsay, and Callie discus the week in Bravo news

By Jodi Walker, Rachel Lindsay, and Callie Curry
BravoCon - Season 2023 Photo by: Chelsea Guglielmino/Bravo via Getty Images


Rachel Lindsay and Jodi Walker kick off today’s Morally Corrupt with a breakdown of the piping hot tea concerning Heather Gay’s Beauty Lab + Laser and Monica Garcia’s legal battle over injections (14:09), followed by an in depth discussion of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 4, Episode 9 (20:52). Then, Jodi and Rachel recap The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 13, Episode 3 (42:08), before Callie Curry returns to the pod to dish about the Real Housewives of Potomac Season 8 premiere (1:04:16).

Host: Rachel Lindsay
Guests: Jodi Walker and Callie Curry
Producers: Devon Manze
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

