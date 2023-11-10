A Legal Battle Over Injections in SLC?! Plus ‘Salt Lake City,’ ‘Beverly Hills,’ and ‘Potomac.’

Rachel Lindsay and Jodi Walker kick off today’s Morally Corrupt with a breakdown of the piping hot tea concerning Heather Gay’s Beauty Lab + Laser and Monica Garcia’s legal battle over injections (14:09), followed by an in depth discussion of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 4, Episode 9 (20:52). Then, Jodi and Rachel recap The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 13, Episode 3 (42:08), before Callie Curry returns to the pod to dish about the Real Housewives of Potomac Season 8 premiere (1:04:16).
Host: Rachel Lindsay
Guests: Jodi Walker and Callie Curry
Producers: Devon Manze
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo
