 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Mass Shooting Cycle and the Dwight Howard Allegation

Van and Rachel also talk about the new Speaker of the House and Britney Spears’s new memoir

By Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay

Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay react to the mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine (16:28), before discussing the new Speaker of the House (26:55) and former NBA All-Star Dwight Howard being accused of sexually assaulting a man (38:36). Later, the new Britney Spears memoir tells a cringey Justin Timberlake story, fo shiz, fo shiz (44:41), and a list of “bad” first date locations is debated (56:38).

Hosts: Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay
Producers: Donnie Beacham Jr. and Ashleigh Smith

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher

Next Up In Higher Learning

The Latest

The Times-Through-the-Order Penalty Transformed the MLB Playoffs. Is the Reliever Familiarity Effect Next?

As teams go to their bullpens earlier and earlier to avoid one kind of penalty, they may be running right into another. What do we know about the repeat-reliever effect, and how might it impact the World Series?

By Ben Lindbergh

NFL Week 8 Picks, Props, and Predictions!

Could the Cincinnati Bengals get a much-needed win with Sam Darnold likely starting for the San Francisco 49ers? Plus, are the Tennessee Titans headed for a fire sale after trading Kevin Byard?

By Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak

Tonali’s Ban, the Passing of Bill Kenwright and Looking Ahead to the Manchester Derby

Mayowa and Musa also inform Ian that Bukayo Saka could break a record Wrighty holds if he scores or assists this weekend

By Ian Wright and Musa Okwonga

Sky Ferreira Defined an Era—but Never Let It Define Her

Revisiting ‘Night Time, My Time’ and early-2010s Tumblrcore as the indie-pop star’s first—and only—album turns 10 this weekend

By Julianna Ress
Cleveland Browns v Indianapolis Colts
Play

NBA Opening Week Takeaways, Thunder Deep Dive, NFL Week 8 Preview, and the Browns’ Deshaun Watson Problem

Tyler Parker and Nora Princiotti join Tate to talk NBA opening week, all things NFL Week 8, and more

By Tate Frazier, Nora Princiotti, and 1 more
Play

The Rewatchables: ‘In the Line of Fire’ | Clint Eastwood’s Political Thriller

Bill and Chris have a rendezvous with death by rewatching the 1993 political thriller ‘In the Line of Fire’

By Bill Simmons and Chris Ryan