 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

A Trio of Conversations on the Israel-Hamas Conflict

Three experts join to lend their expertise and opinions on the conflict unfolding between Israel and Hamas

By Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay

Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay are joined by staff writer for The Atlantic Yair Rosenberg to discuss reporting on the Israel-Hamas war (8:52) before professor for peace and development at the University of Maryland Shibley Telhami joins to lend his expertise on the conflict (42:08). Then writer-producer Daniella Greenbaum Davis joins to discuss her response to the pro-Hamas tweet from BLM Chicago (1:02:18) and the relationship between the American Jewish and Black communities (1:15:44). Last and pretty least, a quick take on Jada Pinkett Smith’s separation from Will Smith (1:42:38).

Hosts: Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay
Guests: Yair Rosenberg, Shibley Telhami, and Daniella Greenbaum Davis
Producers: Donnie Beacham Jr. and Ashleigh Smith

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher

Next Up In Higher Learning

The Latest

‘Loki’ Season 2, Episode 2 Instant Reactions

The Midnight Boys talk through the second episode of ‘Loki,’ "Breaking Brad"

By Van Lathan, Charles Holmes, and 1 more

A Massive Crab Heist, Airplane Coffee, and Tasting Popular Cookies

Juliet and Jacoby also discuss the sale of Blue Apron, talk about an article suggesting that 6 p.m. is the new 8 p.m. for dining, and try chocolate chip cookies from Chip City, Levain Bakery, and Insomnia Cookies

By Juliet Litman and David Jacoby

Why We Need Sex Scenes in Movies and ‘Fair Play’

Writer-director Chloe Domont discusses her debut feature, ‘Fair Play,’ as well as the process of having a movie acquired out of Sundance, and more!

By Sean Fennessey and Amanda Dobbins

Five Questions That Will Define the 2023-24 NBA Season

Can the regular season be saved? What’s Pat Riley’s next move? We zoom out and examine the biggest questions that will shape this season.

By Howard Beck

Meet the Biggest Fans of ‘Frasier’—Who Love It Most When It Puts Them to Sleep

The beloved sitcom is back with a new streaming reboot—but for the ‘Frasier’ Sleepers community, the show never went anywhere

By Claire McNear

The Mandoverse Needs a Writers Room

Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau deserve plenty of praise as the primary architects of ‘Star Wars’ TV. Following inconsistent seasons of ‘Ahsoka,’ ‘The Mandalorian,’ and ‘The Book of Boba Fett,’ however, it’s time for them to share the script load.

By Ben Lindbergh