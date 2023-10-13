A Trio of Conversations on the Israel-Hamas Conflict

Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay are joined by staff writer for The Atlantic Yair Rosenberg to discuss reporting on the Israel-Hamas war (8:52) before professor for peace and development at the University of Maryland Shibley Telhami joins to lend his expertise on the conflict (42:08). Then writer-producer Daniella Greenbaum Davis joins to discuss her response to the pro-Hamas tweet from BLM Chicago (1:02:18) and the relationship between the American Jewish and Black communities (1:15:44). Last and pretty least, a quick take on Jada Pinkett Smith’s separation from Will Smith (1:42:38).

Hosts: Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay

Guests: Yair Rosenberg, Shibley Telhami, and Daniella Greenbaum Davis

Producers: Donnie Beacham Jr. and Ashleigh Smith

