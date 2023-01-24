Ed Reed’s Exit, Plus Stephen A. Smith on Skip and Kaepernick

Van and Rachel discuss the latest out of Bethune-Cookman regarding Ed Reed and the football program (23:09). Then, Stephen A. Smith joins to discuss his book Straight Shooter (42:15), his relationship with Skip Bayless (57:45), and the black-balling of Colin Kaepernick (1:06:50). Plus, Van digs into his love of the No Jumper drama (1:35:11).
Hosts: Van Lathan Jr. and Rachel Lindsay
Guest: Stephen A. Smith
Producers: Donnie Beacham Jr. and Ashleigh Smith
