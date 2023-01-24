 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Ed Reed’s Exit, Plus Stephen A. Smith on Skip and Kaepernick

Plus, Van digs into his love of the ‘No Jumper’ drama

By Rachel Lindsay and Van Lathan

Van and Rachel discuss the latest out of Bethune-Cookman regarding Ed Reed and the football program (23:09). Then, Stephen A. Smith joins to discuss his book Straight Shooter (42:15), his relationship with Skip Bayless (57:45), and the black-balling of Colin Kaepernick (1:06:50). Plus, Van digs into his love of the No Jumper drama (1:35:11).

Hosts: Van Lathan Jr. and Rachel Lindsay
Guest: Stephen A. Smith
Producers: Donnie Beacham Jr. and Ashleigh Smith

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher

