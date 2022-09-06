 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Seaweed

Chris Ying, Rachel Khong, and Bryan Ford discuss seaweed and its many applications

By Chris Ying
Is seaweed the most underrated edible vegetable out there? Two longtime fans and one seaweed inductee come together to marvel at its many applications, and review a recipe that traveled to the Club from Thailand by way of Japan—a porky, garlicky seaweed soup.

Find the recipes for this and every Recipe Club on The Ringer’s website, watch the video version of this episode on Spotify, and join the conversation (and cook along with us!) on Discord and Instagram.

Host: Chris Ying
Guests: Bryan Ford and Rachel Khong
Producer: Sasha Ashall
Additional Production: Jordan Bass and Lala Rasor

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

