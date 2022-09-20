 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Apples

Chris shares his favorite recipes using one of the world’s most common fruits

By Chris Ying
Whoever said “An apple a day keeps the doctor away” probably hadn’t tried this week’s recipe—but Recipe Club goes where proverb-coiners fear to tread.

Find the recipes for this and every Recipe Club on The Ringer’s website, watch the video version of this episode on Spotify, and join the conversation (and cook along with us!) on Discord and Instagram.

Host: Chris Ying
Guests: John deBary and Rachel Khong
Producer: Sasha Ashall
Additional Production: Jordan Bass and Lala Rasor

