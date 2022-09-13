 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tomatoes

Dave, Chris, and Priya dive into one of America’s favorite tomato dishes, then look at other spins on this particular nightshade

By Dave Chang and Chris Ying
Dave, Chris, and Priya Krishna assemble to consider America’s love affair with a certain sort of tomato recipe—and then, in search of a new spin on the nightshade, the trio turns to a little-known dish from Northern Vietnam. (Plus, a preview of Priya Krishna’s wedding menu!)

Hosts: Dave Chang and Chris Ying
Guest: Priya Krishna
Producer: Sasha Ashall
Additional Production: Jordan Bass and Lala Rasor

