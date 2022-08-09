 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

What Is the Best Hummus Recipe?

Rachel Khong and Priya Krishna join to discuss the beloved dip

By Dave Chang
Dave Chang, Rachel Khong, and Priya Krishna convene to consider a beloved homemade hummus recipe featuring a secret ingredient concealed (or maybe congealed?) within the chickpea can.

Host: Dave Chang
Guests: Rachel Khong and Priya Krishna
Producer: Sasha Ashall
Additional Production: Jordan Bass and Lala Rasor

