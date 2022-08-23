Green Beans

Can the humble green bean be diced and sliced into something resembling the greatest rice accompaniment on Earth? One very special Recipe Club listener believes it can—and today Dave, Chris, and Priya try out that devoted listener’s spin on a classic Hunan dish.
Find the recipes for this and every Recipe Club on The Ringer's website
Hosts: Dave Chang and Chris Ying
Guest: Priya Krishna
Producer: Sasha Ashall
Additional Production: Jordan Bass and Lala Rasor
