Green Beans



Can the humble green bean be diced and sliced into something resembling the greatest rice accompaniment on Earth? One very special Recipe Club listener believes it can—and today Dave, Chris, and Priya try out that devoted listener’s spin on a classic Hunan dish.

Find the recipes for this and every Recipe Club on The Ringer’s website, watch the video version of this episode on YouTube and Spotify, and join the conversation (and cook along with us!) on Discord and Instagram.

Hosts: Dave Chang and Chris Ying

Guest: Priya Krishna

Producer: Sasha Ashall

Additional Production: Jordan Bass and Lala Rasor

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts