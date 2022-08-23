 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Green Beans

Can the humble green bean be diced and sliced into something resembling the greatest rice accompaniment on Earth

By Dave Chang and Chris Ying


Can the humble green bean be diced and sliced into something resembling the greatest rice accompaniment on Earth? One very special Recipe Club listener believes it can—and today Dave, Chris, and Priya try out that devoted listener’s spin on a classic Hunan dish.

Find the recipes for this and every Recipe Club on The Ringer’s website, watch the video version of this episode on YouTube and Spotify, and join the conversation (and cook along with us!) on Discord and Instagram.

Hosts: Dave Chang and Chris Ying
Guest: Priya Krishna
Producer: Sasha Ashall
Additional Production: Jordan Bass and Lala Rasor

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

Next Up In Recipe Club

The Latest

What’s the Secret of Success in America? This Economist Has Answers.

Derek delves into the viability of the American dream in our current economy

By Derek Thompson

The Fight of His Life—Ed Slater and Sam Raven Chat With Jim Hamilton

Ed talks about being diagnosed with motor neurone disease and being forced to retire from professional rugby, and the guys reflect on their recent 350-mile charity cycle, which raised over 300K for MND charities and research

By The Rugby Pod

The 20 Most Anticipated Movies of Fall 2022 

Amanda and Sean also break down the summer doldrums at the box office

By Sean Fennessey and Amanda Dobbins

African Film and Adapting ‘The Color Purple’ With Blitz Bazawule

Bazawule discusses the importance of African films made by African filmmakers, his experience working with Beyoncé on ‘Black Is King,’ his upcoming musical adaptation of ‘The Color Purple,’ and more

By Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay

Let’s Unpack ‘The Rehearsal’ and Its Bizarre Season Finale

Just what was HBO "docu-series" trying to do, and what lines did it cross in order to do it?

By Alison Herman

‘House of the Dragon’ Episode 1 Breakdown: Dreams and Prophecies

A spoiler-free deep dive into the ‘Game of Thrones’ prequel’s premiere, which included a major lore reveal from the mind of George R.R. Martin

By Riley McAtee