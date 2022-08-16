 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Frozen French Fries

Dave, Chris, and John tackle the steak-and-French-fry combo known as lomo saltado

By Dave Chang and Chris Ying
Ringer illustration


Dave Chang, Chris Ying, and John deBary tackle a Peruvian-Chinese double-starch delicacy—the steak-and-French-fry combo known as lomo saltado.

Find the recipes for this and every Recipe Club on The Ringer’s website, watch the video version of this episode on YouTube and Spotify, and join the conversation (and cook along with us!) on Discord and Instagram.

Hosts: Dave Chang and Chris Ying
Guest: John deBary
Producer: Sasha Ashall
Additional Production: Jordan Bass and Lala Rasor

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

Next Up In Recipe Club

The Latest

Preseason Rookie Power Rankings

Jason and Austin also talk about how the rookies are able to develop under the new CBA agreement

By Jason Goff and Austin Gayle

Donald Trump vs. the FBI: Everything We Know About the Investigation So Far

Author, CNN analyst, and former government official Juliette Kayyem joins the show to separate fact from speculation and discuss the multitude of ways this saga could end

By Derek Thompson

What You Need to Know Before Seeing ‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’

With She-Hulk set to make her MCU debut on Disney+, catch up on the character’s comics history and examine what sets Marvel’s new series apart

By Eduardo Ocampo Garcia

How Will Every NFL Offense Perform in 2022?

After a deep dive into every NFL roster and a close look at advanced metrics and efficiency stats, Sheil Kapadia has each team’s offense figured out

By Sheil Kapadia

Gene LeBell Did It All

Over a legendary career as a judoka, pro wrestler, and Hollywood stuntman, LeBell was a pioneer in mixed martial arts and choreographed violence—and one of the toughest guys in the business

By Oliver Lee Bateman

The Best Fantasy Football Pick in Every Round

It’s best to go into every fantasy draft with a plan. These are the players worth targeting every step of the way as you draft.

By Danny Kelly