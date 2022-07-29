 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Safer America Plan, Plus Inflation Reduction With Marc Goldwein

Van and Rachel also go over the latest news regarding Brittney Griner and a potential prisoner exchange and Kyler Murray’s contractually obligated study

By Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay
Getty Images


Van and Rachel break down President Biden’s Safer America Plan to fight violent crime (10:39), the latest news regarding Brittney Griner and a potential prisoner exchange (25:42), and Kyler Murray’s contractually obligated study (50:38). Plus, Marc Goldwein, Senior Policy Director for the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, joins to discuss the Inflation Reduction Act (56:53).

Hosts: Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay
Guest: Marc Goldwein
Producer: Donnie Beacham Jr.

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher

Next Up In Higher Learning

The Latest

Movie Theater Robbery, Plus Josh Perry on His Broadcast Journey and Big Ten Expansion

Plus, with training camp underway, Jason brings you the latest with the Bears

By Jason Goff

Pink Sauce, Yet Another Wine Heist, and Tasting Donut Plant’s Wonder Wheels

Also, Juliet and Jacoby eulogize the Choco Taco, look at what Ben Affleck and JLo are eating on their honeymoon, and more

By Juliet Litman and David Jacoby

Julia Fox’s Very Low-Rise Pants and Keke Palmer’s Star Power

Plus, is there something going on between Florence Pugh and Olivia Wilde?

By Liz Kelly, Kate Halliwell, and 1 more

GDP Fell Again. So, Are We in a Recession?

Derek is joined by economics professor Austan Goolsbee to talk about the latest GDP report, America’s plummeting productivity, and more

By Derek Thompson

‘The Gray Man’ and the Top 10 Trash Special Ops Movies

Sean and Chris discuss the latest film from the Russo Brothers and their love for trashy subcontractor stories

By Sean Fennessey and Chris Ryan

The Ten Producers Who Defined the Sound of Emo

From J. Robbins to Will Yip to Sarah Tudzin, these are the behind-the-boards savants who have shaped the genre’s sound over the past four decades

By Arielle Gordon