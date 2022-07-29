The Safer America Plan, Plus Inflation Reduction With Marc Goldwein

Van and Rachel break down President Biden’s Safer America Plan to fight violent crime (10:39), the latest news regarding Brittney Griner and a potential prisoner exchange (25:42), and Kyler Murray’s contractually obligated study (50:38). Plus, Marc Goldwein, Senior Policy Director for the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, joins to discuss the Inflation Reduction Act (56:53).
Hosts: Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay
Guest: Marc Goldwein
Producer: Donnie Beacham Jr.
