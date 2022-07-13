

Inspired by the introduction of the Mighty Thor in Thor: Love and Thunder, Dave, Joanna, and Neil debate the best superhero introduction in film or television. First, they share their thoughts on the newest Thor movie (3:22). Then, Neil goes over the rules of the debate and reveals some pre-trial dismissals that just missed the cut (13:10). Later, they each reveal their choice for the best superhero introduction (20:08) before hearing some of the listener picks (40:06).

Hosts: Dave Gonzales, Joanna Robinson, and Neil Miller

Associate Producer: Carlos Chiriboga

Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal

Theme song and other music credits: Devon Renaldo

