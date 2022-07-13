 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Best Superhero Introduction

Dave, Joanna, and Neil share their thoughts on the latest ‘Thor’ movie before debating the best superhero debuts of all time

By Dave Gonzales, Joanna Robinson, and Neil Miller
Inspired by the introduction of the Mighty Thor in Thor: Love and Thunder, Dave, Joanna, and Neil debate the best superhero introduction in film or television. First, they share their thoughts on the newest Thor movie (3:22). Then, Neil goes over the rules of the debate and reveals some pre-trial dismissals that just missed the cut (13:10). Later, they each reveal their choice for the best superhero introduction (20:08) before hearing some of the listener picks (40:06).

Now it’s up to you to decide! What is the best superhero introduction? You can vote for the winner below, on The Ringer’s Twitter feed, and in the Spotify app, where you’ll find Trial by Content. The winner will be announced next week!

Hosts: Dave Gonzales, Joanna Robinson, and Neil Miller
Associate Producer: Carlos Chiriboga
Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal
Theme song and other music credits: Devon Renaldo

