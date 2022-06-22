 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The Best John Williams Theme

Dave, Joanna, and Neil discuss the work of one of the most important figures in ‘Star Wars’

By Dave Gonzales, Joanna Robinson, and Neil Miller
American Film Institutes 44th Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute to John Williams - Show Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Turner


In honor of the Obi-Wan Kenobi season finale, Dave, Joanna, and Neil are celebrating one of the most important figures in Star Wars, John Williams, by debating his best theme. First, they discuss their thoughts on Obi-Wan Kenobi so far (4:13). Then, they begin the debate by singing their picks for Williams’s best theme (16:13), before hearing some of the listeners best attempts at singing their favorites (34:02).

Now it’s up to you to decide! What is the best John Williams theme? You can vote for the winner below, on The Ringer’s Twitter feed, and in the Spotify app, where you’ll find Trial by Content. The winner will be announced next week!

Poll

What is the best John Williams theme?

view results
  • 0%
    Da7e: "Raiders March" (from ‘Raiders of the Lost Ark’)
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Neil: "Theme" (from ‘Jurassic Park’)
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Joanna: "Duel of the Fates" (from ‘Star Wars: Episode 1 – The Phantom Menace’)
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Listener (Sean): "Main Title" (from ‘Jaws’)
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now


Hosts: Dave Gonzales, Joanna Robinson, and Neil Miller
Associate Producer: Carlos Chiriboga
Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal
Theme song and other music credits: Devon Renaldo

