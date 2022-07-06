 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The Best Needle Drop in TV History

In response to recent musical moments in ‘Stranger Things’ and ‘The Umbrella Academy,’ Dave, Joanna, and Neil discuss their all-time favorite needle drops

By Dave Gonzales, Joanna Robinson, and Neil Miller
Courtesy of Netflix


This week, Dave, Joanna, and Neil debate what is the best needle drop in TV history. First, they discuss the recent needle drops on Stranger Things and The Umbrella Academy that inspired this debate (0:00), before going through a long list of pre-trial dismissals that just missed the cut (0:00). Then, the debate begins with arguments for their choices for best needle drop in TV history (0:00). Lastly, they decide which listener choice should be added to the final poll (0:00).

Now it’s up to you to decide! What is the best needle drop in TV history? You can vote below, on The Ringer’s Twitter feed, and in the Spotify app, where you’ll find Trial by Content. The winner will be announced next week!

Poll

What is the best needle drop in TV history?

view results
  • 26%
    Da7e: "Devil Town" from ‘Friday Night Lights’
    (4 votes)
  • 26%
    Neil: "Shambala" from ‘LOST’
    (4 votes)
  • 20%
    Joanna: "Breathe Me" from ‘Six Feet Under’
    (3 votes)
  • 26%
    Listener (Jessica): "Hide and Seek" from ‘The O.C.’
    (4 votes)
15 votes total Vote Now

Hosts: Dave Gonzales, Joanna Robinson, and Neil Miller
Associate Producer: Carlos Chiriboga
Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal
Theme song and other music credits: Devon Renaldo

