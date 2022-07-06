

This week, Dave, Joanna, and Neil debate what is the best needle drop in TV history. First, they discuss the recent needle drops on Stranger Things and The Umbrella Academy that inspired this debate, before going through a long list of pre-trial dismissals that just missed the cut. Then, the debate begins with arguments for their choices for best needle drop in TV history. Lastly, they decide which listener choice should be added to the final poll.

Now it’s up to you to decide! What is the best needle drop in TV history? You can vote below, on The Ringer’s Twitter feed, and in the Spotify app, where you’ll find Trial by Content. The winner will be announced next week!

Poll What is the best needle drop in TV history? Da7e: "Devil Town" from ‘Friday Night Lights’

Neil: "Shambala" from ‘LOST’

Joanna: "Breathe Me" from ‘Six Feet Under’

Listener (Jessica): "Hide and Seek" from ‘The O.C.’ vote view results 26% Da7e: "Devil Town" from ‘Friday Night Lights’ (4 votes)

26% Neil: "Shambala" from ‘LOST’ (4 votes)

20% Joanna: "Breathe Me" from ‘Six Feet Under’ (3 votes)

26% Listener (Jessica): "Hide and Seek" from ‘The O.C.’ (4 votes) 15 votes total Vote Now

Hosts: Dave Gonzales, Joanna Robinson, and Neil Miller

Associate Producer: Carlos Chiriboga

Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal

Theme song and other music credits: Devon Renaldo

