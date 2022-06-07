 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

What Is the Best Broccoli Recipe?

Dave, Chris, and John deBary settle a showdown involving the polarizing vegetable

By Dave Chang and Chris Ying
With two dueling versions of the same enigmatically named (and potentially MSG-spiked) church potluck recipe on deck, it’s time for Chris, Dave, and John deBary to help one family decide: Who deserves to wear the broccoli crown?

Find the recipes for this and every Recipe Club on The Ringer’s website, watch the video version of this episode on YouTube, and join the conversation (and cook along with us!) on Discord and Instagram.

Hosts: Dave Chang and Chris Ying
Guest: John deBary
Producer: Sasha Ashall
Additional Production: Jordan Bass and Lala Rasor

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

