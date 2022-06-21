 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Experimenting With Yogurt Tortillas

Priya Krishna joins to unite two seemingly disparate foods

By Dave Chang and Chris Ying


Thousands of years after the Mesopotamians developed yogurt and the Mayans devised the tortilla, Dave, Chris, and Priya Krishna reconvene for an experiment in uniting two great ideas into one: the undeniably delicious yogurt tortilla.

Find the recipes for this and every Recipe Club on The Ringer’s website, watch the video version of this episode on YouTube and Spotify, and join the conversation (and cook along with us!) on Discord and Instagram.

Hosts: Dave Chang and Chris Ying
Guest: Priya Krishna
Producer: Sasha Ashall
Additional Production: Jordan Bass and Lala Rasor

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

Next Up In Recipe Club

The Latest

Cooper Raiff Is Finding His Sweet Spot in Hollywood

Off the surprising success of his first film, ‘Shithouse,’ the Dallas-born director is back with the winning ‘Cha Cha Real Smooth,’ and trying to figure it all out in the process

By Keith Phipps

Terrance Woodbury and Taking the Pulse of the Public

Terrance discusses his career in public opinion, Black voters possibly feeling "buyer’s remorse" with the Biden administration, and the potential impact of the Supreme Court leak

By Bakari Sellers

Tiger Tears and Australia’s Andrew Kellaway

Jim and Goodey discuss the URC final and look ahead to the summer tours as the Northern Hemisphere sides travel south for the first time since 2018

By The Rugby Pod

Why Gas Prices Are Skyrocketing—and an Ingenious Plan to Bring Them Down

Skanda Amarnath joins to break down oil markets and why prices are inflating

By Derek Thompson

Jennifer Lopez Has Conquered Every Universe

Netflix’s documentary ‘Halftime’ may very well be about J.Lo’s performance at Super Bowl LIV, but it’s also a reminder of the multihyphenate’s unbelievable longevity

By Jodi Walker

Steph Curry Leads the Warriors to Victory

Logan and Raja discuss Golden State’s victory and potential offseason moves

By Logan Murdock, Raja Bell, and 1 more