Experimenting With Yogurt Tortillas

Thousands of years after the Mesopotamians developed yogurt and the Mayans devised the tortilla, Dave, Chris, and Priya Krishna reconvene for an experiment in uniting two great ideas into one: the undeniably delicious yogurt tortilla.
Find the recipes for this and every Recipe Club on The Ringer’s website, watch the video version of this episode on YouTube and Spotify, and join the conversation (and cook along with us!) on Discord and Instagram.
Hosts: Dave Chang and Chris Ying
Guest: Priya Krishna
Producer: Sasha Ashall
Additional Production: Jordan Bass and Lala Rasor
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts