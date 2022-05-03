Cinco de Mayo



On a special holiday episode, Dave, Chris, and friend of the show and lifelong non-cook Gustavo Arellano set out to attempt a deeply delicious Zacatecan wedding dish to remember. You’ll probably want to try this one, too.

Hosts: Dave Chang and Chris Ying

Guest: Gustavo Arellano

Producer: Sasha Ashall

Additional Production: Jordan Bass and Lala Rasor

