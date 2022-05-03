 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Cinco de Mayo

Dave, Chris, and Gustavo Arellano set out to attempt a deeply delicious Zacatecan wedding dish to remember

By Dave Chang and Chris Ying
On a special holiday episode, Dave, Chris, and friend of the show and lifelong non-cook Gustavo Arellano set out to attempt a deeply delicious Zacatecan wedding dish to remember. You’ll probably want to try this one, too.

Find the recipes for this and every Recipe Club on The Ringer’s website, watch the video version of this episode on YouTube, and join the conversation (and cook along with us!) on Discord and Instagram.

Hosts: Dave Chang and Chris Ying
Guest: Gustavo Arellano
Producer: Sasha Ashall
Additional Production: Jordan Bass and Lala Rasor

