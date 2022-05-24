 clock menu more-arrow no yes

King’s Hawaiian Rolls

Few things are more delicious than the iconic King’s Hawaiian Roll—but would a homemade, bo ssam–stuffed version be even more delicious? Dave, Chris, and Bryan Ford decided to find out.

By Dave Chang and Chris Ying
There may be no more delicious store-bought bread roll out there than the iconic King’s Hawaiian Roll—but would a homemade, bo ssam–stuffed version be … even more delicious? Dave Chang, Chris Ying, and Bryan Ford decided to find out, and today they reap the whirlwind.

Find the recipes for this and every Recipe Club on The Ringer’s website, watch the video version of this episode on YouTube, and join the conversation (and cook along with us!) on Discord and Instagram.

Hosts: Dave Chang and Chris Ying
Guest: Bryan Ford
Producer: Sasha Ashall
Additional Production: Jordan Bass and Lala Rasor

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

