Canned Beans

This week, Chris Ying, Priya Krishna, and John deBary are taking on a brothy (and possibly bean-goop-boosted) Southern classic

By Chris Ying
Ringer illustration


Find the recipes for this and every Recipe Club on The Ringer’s website, watch the video version of this episode on YouTube, and join the conversation (and cook along with us!) on Discord and Instagram.

Host: Chris Ying
Guests: Priya Krishna and John deBary
Producer: Sasha Ashall
Additional Production: Jordan Bass and Lala Rasor

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

