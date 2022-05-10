 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Meatloaf

Dave, Chris, and Rachel Khong set out via fan boat into Tabasco-scented waters of the Bayou to explore this beloved American dish

By Dave Chang and Chris Ying
Can a beloved American dish be improved by a detour through the Bayou? Dave, Chris, and Rachel Khong set out via fan boat into Tabasco-scented waters to find out.

Find the recipes for this and every Recipe Club on The Ringer’s website, watch the video version of this episode on YouTube, and join the conversation (and cook along with us!) on Discord and Instagram.

Hosts: Dave Chang and Chris Ying
Guest: Rachel Khong
Producer: Sasha Ashall
Additional Production: Jordan Bass and Lala Rasor

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

