The Recipe Club Season 2 Ingredient Draft

In an all-hands-on-deck episode, Dave Chang and Chris Ying are joined by the full ‘Recipe Club’ roster to divvy up the 24 featured ingredients we’ll be tackling in Season 2

By Dave Chang and Chris Ying
Spanish potato omelette tortilla with bacon served in cast-iron pan with sauce and ingredients above over wooden background Top view, space Photo by: Natasha Breen/REDA&CO/Universal Images Group via Getty Images


In an all-hands-on-deck episode, Dave Chang and Chris Ying are joined by the full Recipe Club roster to divvy up the 24 featured ingredients we’ll be tackling in Season 2 (via your listener-submitted recipes)! Hopes, fears, and far-fetched recipe wish lists are discussed; Dave may or may not understand what he’s signed up for. Also, we consider bean goop, fried green tomatoes, guava-cheese pastry, edible Old Fashioneds, Town House crackers, and 50 pounds of freeze-dried spinach.

Recipe Club is still looking for your recipes! Find out how to submit here, and join in on the cooking and conversation on YouTube, Discord, and Instagram.

Hosts: Dave Chang and Chris Ying
Guests: Bryan Ford, Priya Krishna, Rachel Khong, and John deBary
Producer: Sasha Ashall
Additional Production: Jordan Bass and Lala Rasor

