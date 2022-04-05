The Recipe Club Season 2 Ingredient Draft



In an all-hands-on-deck episode, Dave Chang and Chris Ying are joined by the full Recipe Club roster to divvy up the 24 featured ingredients we’ll be tackling in Season 2 (via your listener-submitted recipes)! Hopes, fears, and far-fetched recipe wish lists are discussed; Dave may or may not understand what he’s signed up for. Also, we consider bean goop, fried green tomatoes, guava-cheese pastry, edible Old Fashioneds, Town House crackers, and 50 pounds of freeze-dried spinach.

Hosts: Dave Chang and Chris Ying

Guests: Bryan Ford, Priya Krishna, Rachel Khong, and John deBary

Producer: Sasha Ashall

Additional Production: Jordan Bass and Lala Rasor

