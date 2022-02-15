The Super Bowl Halftime Recap and a Talk With Timothy Ware-Hill

With Super Bowl Sunday behind us, Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay vent their distaste for the current state of big game commercials (8:05) before discussing the concern around drill music and a related rise in violence (12:25). Plus, the memorable halftime performance gets a recap (30:19), and Timothy Ware-Hill joins to discuss a problematic situation (43:02).
Hosts: Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay
Guest: Timothy Ware-Hill
Producers: Trudy Joseph and Donnie Beacham
