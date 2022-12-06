Jackson State and the Deion Discourse, Plus the War for “Woke”

Van and Rachel discuss the reaction to Deion Sanders’s decision to leave Jackson State for Colorado (27:43), and Ron DeSantis aides being pressed to define the word “woke” (1:05:04). Plus, Natalie Nunn of Baddies West calls in for a quick chat about exploitation (1:09:59), then a discussion of the collection of slave memorabilia in light of a recent red carpet appearance (1:24:19).
Hosts: Van Lathan Jr. and Rachel Lindsay
Guest: Natalie Nunn
Producers: Donnie Beacham Jr. and Ashleigh Smith
