Jackson State and the Deion Discourse, Plus the War for “Woke”

Plus, Natalie Nunn of ‘Baddies West’ calls in for a quick chat about exploitation and a discussion of the collection of slave memorabilia

By Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay

Van and Rachel discuss the reaction to Deion Sanders’s decision to leave Jackson State for Colorado (27:43), and Ron DeSantis aides being pressed to define the word “woke” (1:05:04). Plus, Natalie Nunn of Baddies West calls in for a quick chat about exploitation (1:09:59), then a discussion of the collection of slave memorabilia in light of a recent red carpet appearance (1:24:19).

Hosts: Van Lathan Jr. and Rachel Lindsay
Guest: Natalie Nunn
Producers: Donnie Beacham Jr. and Ashleigh Smith

