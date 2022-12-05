Air-Fryer Experiments and Pasta Dark Arts

With the holiday-cooking hurricane behind them—for now!—Dave and Chris take stock of how they weathered the Thanksgiving storm. Appraised in the postmortem: Dave’s pie-making grade, how to make a turkey drink water, quadruple-decker puff pastry, bear-fat apple pie, the Josh Skenes potluck shock wave, Scarface-ing the kitchen, forgetting your homemade feuilletine, guest-list-cut day, Shandong chicken, Norman Rockwell meets Mama Chang, pancake revelations, and the excruciating beauty of brutal food honesty.
Hosts: Dave Chang and Chris Ying
Producers: Sasha Ashall and Jordan Bass
