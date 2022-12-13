The Recipe Club Season 2 Finale



With Season 2’s two dozen ingredients in the rearview, Dave, Chris, Priya, Rachel, Bryan, and John gather to review the triumphs and mishaps of the Club’s second year—and to reveal, at last, the 2022 Recipe Club Champion.

Find the recipes for this and every Recipe Club on The Ringer’s website, watch the video versions of this season’s episodes on Spotify, and join the conversation (and cook along with us!) on Discord and Instagram.

This week’s bonus recipe: John deBary’s McCallister Wassail

Hosts: Dave Chang and Chris Ying

Guests: Bryan Ford, Rachel Khong, Priya Krishna, John deBary

Producers: Sasha Ashall, Jordan Bass, and Lala Rasor

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts