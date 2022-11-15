 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Thanksgiving

Dave and Chris are joined by inventor, bartender, and museum founder Dave Arnold for a roundtable on America’s most recipe-centric holiday

By Dave Chang and Chris Ying
Dave and Chris are joined by inventor, bartender, museum founder, and legendary Thanksgiving enthusiast (and bionic turkey inventor) Dave Arnold for a roundtable on America’s most recipe-centric holiday—and not one, but two essential Thanksgiving recipes.

Find the recipes for this and every Recipe Club on The Ringer’s website, watch the video version of this episode on Spotify, and join the conversation (and cook along with us!) on Discord and Instagram.

Hosts: Dave Chang and Chris Ying
Guest: Dave Arnold
Producers: Sasha Ashall, Jordan Bass, and Lala Rasor

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

