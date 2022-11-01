 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Frozen Pie Crust

Can one frozen pie crust be stretched to encompass the savory flavors of Central Mexico, the Upper Midwest, and the middle aisles of the supermarket? This recipe says yes.

By Chris Ying
Find the recipes for this and every Recipe Club on The Ringer’s website, watch the video version of this episode on Spotify, and join the conversation (and cook along with us!) on Discord and Instagram.

Host: Chris Ying
Guests: Bryan Ford and Priya Krishna
Producers: Sasha Ashall and Jordan Bass

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

